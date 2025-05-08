33 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Henry Lee Bales, Jr., 2270 Shenandoah Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine (direct), and aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct).

Donald S. Madden, 319 E. Canal St., Troy; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, public indecency, trafficking in hashish (direct), possession of hashish (direct), and trafficking in marijuana (direct).

Dwight D. Dickerscheid, 2417 Sherman Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Brandon Lee Thomas, 3891 Weigel Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Douglas Matthew Blanchard, 1213 Fairmont Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Melcia Tawnie Mooney, 5100 Woodridge Drive, Apt. A, Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Raymond Lee Beck, Jr., 5568 Springdale Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and petty theft.

Bobby S. O’Neal, 8170 Maywood Drive, Sharonville; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of cocaine.

Matthew William McNamee, 1555 Gelhot, Apt. 134, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Olin Murray, 26 Whitaker Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of carrying concealed weapons.

Jorge Francisco Sarabia-Figueroa, 2208 Josie Court, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons, and possession of cocaine.

Cody James Eversole, 197 South G St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Leondrae Levell Jordan, 95 Ramsey Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated robbery.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Pamela Irene Turner, LKA 205 Brookside Drive, Springboro; indicted on one count of theft.

Tonya Lynn Shelton, 404 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing official business.

Marcus Paul Porter, 4038 Ridgeview Drive, Anderson, IN.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of cocaine; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance; possessing drug abuse instruments; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devin Sean Schuehler, 6088 Turning Leaf Way, Maineville; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Brittany N. Jones, 5680 Benedict Road, Huber Heights; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Treshawn Montez Eugene Thomas, 324 E. Pike St., S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, obstructing official business, falsification, and inducing panic.

Tyson Giovanni Tenkotte, 4744 Woodlawn Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Toby Lee Hall, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jazz Denzel Howell, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Keon Lanard Wells, 3545 E. 149th St., Cleveland; indicted on one count of theft.

Makayla Breyon Wells, 26201 Shoreview Ave., Euclid; indicted on one count of theft.

James Michael Breen, 3500 Utica Road, Lebanon; indicted on 26 counts of unauthorized use of property, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Sidney Brian Finch, 118 Ohio Ave., Monroe; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of heroin, and possession of drugs.

Michael Paul Chapin, 1824 Woodlawn Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and aggravated possession of drugs.

David Lee Teegarden, 5 Clearcreek Franklin Road, Apt. 3, Springboro; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs.

Kenneth Dale Heaton, 610 Malvern St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of attempted trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Charles Edward Hall, TCI; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremiah Jacob Shuler, 8835 Clearcreek Franklin Road, Springboro; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and driving under suspension.

Ebony Alexis Diamond Taylor, 4113 Redonda Lane, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Michael Joe Boston, 23 Pam Drive, Franklin; indicted on 36 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, 12 counts of voyeurism, four counts of sexual imposition, and one count of possessing criminal tools.