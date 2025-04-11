31 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Charles David Cox, 546 Fifth St., Apt. 3, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

William Scott Minton, 9288 Vaughn Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Lee Still, 4131 S. Dixie, Unit 7, Franklin; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

John Holland, 351 Thomas Blvd., Apt. H, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of strangulation and domestic violence.

Adam Douglas Harris, 2053 Robin Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, petty theft, and criminal trespass.

Kiplin Edens, 206 Mount Vernon Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Michael Dewayne Fields, 3732 Shank Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence, and one count each of aggravated vehicular assault, and driving under suspension.

Ingrid Liseth Rosales Sorto, 1123 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft by deception.

Jeffrey Andrew Holcomb, 125 S. Cherry St., Germantown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Leon Shavers III, 3112 Wilbraham Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), tampering with evidence, and having weapons while under disability.

Delmar Ryan Whitesell, 525 Rockford Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, inducing panic, and disorderly conduct.

Devan Lee Powell, 5154 Lamonte Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Tyler Joseph Widmeyer, 960 S. Main St., Apt. D, Franklin; indicted on one count each of assault, petty theft, and resisting arrest.

Michael Wernsing, 2895 Windon Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence (direct).

Randall Lee Mathis, 6650 Trenton Franklin Road, 2H, Middletown; indicted on one count of intimidation.

Torrez Malik Curtis, 1830 S. Breiel Blvd., Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, and obstructing justice.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Claude Douglas Shelpman, 601 5th St., Apt. 312, Portsmouth; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation, and falsification.

Darvon Antion Green, 1016 Underwood Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, theft, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

Naseem Zahir Whittle, 1600 Golf Club Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, theft, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

Tyrese Larry Woodward, 4510 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of burglary, theft, possessing criminal tools, and obstructing official business.

Jakel Jaquan Hill, 2019 Benson Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count each of theft, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and criminal mischief.

Chelsi Linda Sue Shepherd, 200 Skokiaan Drive, Franklin; indicted on one count each of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Dalton James Bertsch, 360 Wayne Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault, and obstructing official business.

Autumn Leighann Bryant, 5658 Anne Marie Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of strangulation and assault.

Ashley Steven Bowling, 7213 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Michael Dean Green III, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

William Davis Shanks, 5715 Lynn St., Franklin; indicted on eight counts of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance, and one count of aggravated burglary,

Devon Eugene Manning, 6842 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Amanda Mae Shults, 911 Malvern St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of passing bad checks, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Lauren May Davidson, 45 S. Main St., Apt. 3C, Monroe; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

James Edward Marconet, 8105 S. Ohio 48, Maineville; indicted on nine counts of sexual battery, and one count of rape.