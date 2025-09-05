26 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

———

BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Jeffery Lee Colmer, 1674 S. 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Natasha Bowling, 3540 Kehr Road, Oxford; indicted on three counts each of theft of drugs (direct) and illegal processing of drug documents (direct).

Michael Kash Turner, 6702 Evelyn Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Daniel Gregory Lane, 2181 Birch Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of strangulation, abduction and domestic violence.

Abby Nicole Singleton, 1181 Bishop Ave., Apt. B, Hamilton’ indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and obstructing official business.

Ramon Alejandro Acosta-Hierro, 511 S. Front St., Apt. 2, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of assault and resisting arrest.

Jacari Delontae Wade, 1618 W. Genesee St., Flint, Mi.; indicted on one count of theft by deception.

Gregory W. Hays, 3821 Hammond Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of arson (direct), making false alarms (direct) and insurance fraud (direct).

Max Justin Tatman, 4340 Reily Millville Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Tracey Michelle Akers, 351 Conova Drive, Monroe; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Joy Christine Blanchard, 1705 Shuler Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft of drugs.

David Lee Hall, 324 Palomino Court, Fairfield; indicted on three counts of aggravated menacing, and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct), and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

———

WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Matthew Jordan O’Connell, 969 Cambridge Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of grand theft and misuse of credit cards.

Randall Lewis Dooley, 233 Carson Road, Monroe; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Laurin Marie Octavia Coleman, 11978 Navona Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Angela Kay Miller, 221 W. Eighth St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Aaron Joseph Brown, 50 Tantara Circle, Springboro; indicted on one count each of possession of drugs and tampering with evidence.

Roy Sanjay Patel, 2861 Mona Lisa Court, Franklin; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

John Thomas Pawlowski, 842 Lake Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of theft, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Chad Matthew Fields, 297 N. Spring St., Wilmington; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mariah Janae Carr, 5101 Montgomery Road, Apt. 4, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and possessing criminal tools.

Adenike Jene Telich, 9278 Neal Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft and possessing criminal tools.

Miranda Nicole Moore, 562 Kristine Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count each of tampering with records, identity fraud, falsification, possessing drug abuse instruments, and disorderly conduct.

John William Hicks, Jr., Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Jeffrey Briggs Jr., 5123 Hawaiian Terrance, Apt. 5, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and theft.

John B. Abrams, 3503 Kelly Marie Way, Franklin; indicted on one count each of sexual battery, strangulation, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing.