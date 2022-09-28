2 charged in Middletown murder, dismemberment set to appear in court

Havens walked into the lobby of the Middletown Division of Police on the night of Sept. 20 with his girlfriend and stated he had dismembered a body. Officers responded to Fellman’s residence in the 5600 block of Stone Path for a welfare check and found the victim on the first floor of the house.

Bonnie Marie Vaughn fled the scene, but was found and arrested, according to police.

Vaughn was found at a gas station at the corner of Dixie Highway and Coles Road. Police boxed in her vehicle and took her into custody. She told police she shot and killed her husband on Monday (Sept. 19) in the garage of the house, according to court documents.

MPD Maj. Eric Crank said officers have answered domestic disturbance calls at the residence in the past involving Vaughn and Fellman.

During questioning by detectives, Havens said Vaughn picked him up and asked him if he would help her dispose of a body. When he got to the Stone Path residence, he found Fellman’s body in the garage, according to court documents.

Havens said he dismembered the body using a hand saw from the garage, according to the court document.

Vaughn is being held in the Middletown City Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond. Middletown Municipal Court Judge James Sherron set Havens’ bond at $15,000.