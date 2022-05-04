1 dead after Moraine police shoot man who pointed gun at officers at I-75 crash

»Officers shoot man, who later dies at hospital

Around 5:46 a.m. Moraine police and fire crews responded to a crash on I-75 north near Dryden Road. Initial reports indicate one vehicle was on its top and another was in a ditch.

While investigating the crash, police found a man in one of the vehicles who reportedly pointed a gun at the officers. Two officers fired their guns as a result, according to police.

Dispatch logs indicated a person in vehicle that was flipped over had a gun. It’s not clear if that is the man who reportedly pointed the weapon at police and was shot.

Paramedics provided emergency aid to the man until he was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

The incident closed I-75 north from Central Avenue/South Dixie Highway to Dryden Road. The left lane on I-75 north has reopened just before noon.

The left two lanes were also blocked on I-75 south, but reopened earlier Wednesday morning.

His cause and manner of death are being investigated by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is handling the criminal investigation. Moraine police will conduct an internal investigation.

More information will be released during a press conference at 4 p.m. today.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.