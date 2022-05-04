BreakingNews
Fairfield, Lakota, other districts’ student records hacked
journal-news logo
X

1 dead after Moraine police shoot man who pointed gun at officers at I-75 crash

Crime & Law
By
Updated 30 minutes ago

Moraine police officers shot a man who reportedly pointed a firearm at officers responding to a crash on Interstate 75 north this morning.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The man’s identity has not been released at this time.

WHAT WE KNOW NOW:

»5:46 a.m., crews respond to crash on I-75

»Man involved in crash points gun at officers, Moraine police say

»Officers shoot man, who later dies at hospital

Around 5:46 a.m. Moraine police and fire crews responded to a crash on I-75 north near Dryden Road. Initial reports indicate one vehicle was on its top and another was in a ditch.

ExplorePHOTOS: I-75 north closed over crash, police shooting

While investigating the crash, police found a man in one of the vehicles who reportedly pointed a gun at the officers. Two officers fired their guns as a result, according to police.

Dispatch logs indicated a person in vehicle that was flipped over had a gun. It’s not clear if that is the man who reportedly pointed the weapon at police and was shot.

Paramedics provided emergency aid to the man until he was taken to the hospital. No officers were injured.

The incident closed I-75 north from Central Avenue/South Dixie Highway to Dryden Road. The left lane on I-75 north has reopened just before noon.

The left two lanes were also blocked on I-75 south, but reopened earlier Wednesday morning.

His cause and manner of death are being investigated by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is handling the criminal investigation. Moraine police will conduct an internal investigation.

More information will be released during a press conference at 4 p.m. today.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
West Chester Police awarded grant for summer traffic enforcement
2
Man indicted in death of Germantown man he reportedly bragged about...
3
4-week-old girl suffers skull fractures; Miamisburg parents indicted
4
Man charged in Dayton human trafficking case
5
Court docs: Murder suspect bragged about killing Germantown man

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top