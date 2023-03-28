Warren County school district has 4th threat of month, will be open Wednesday

An anonymous, non-specific threat of violence was found written in a girls bathroom at Little Miami Middle School in Warren County on Tuesday.
School officials said the incident is under investigation by Hamilton Twp. police and school administration.
The middle school will be open Wednesday, however district officials said they respect family decisions on school attendance. They said there will be an increased law enforcement presence on the Little Miami Middle School campus.
According to postings on the Little Miami website, there have been numerous school threats recently.
* On Friday, a high school student made a threat of violence via social media chat and alleged that a weapon was brought to school, the district said. Police determined the threat was not credible, but the student was taken into custody.
* On March 14, a high school student “made a threat during class that an incident involving a weapon” would occur the next day, according to district officials. Again, police determined the threat was not credible.
* A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested March 8 for having ammunition and making “generic safety threats,” Little Miami Local Schools said.
District officials said threats are disruptive and a distraction to learning, and those responsible will face disciplinary action.
They encouraged anyone aware of concerning comments or behavior to notify local law enforcement, school administration or counselors as necessary. People are also able to anonymously report tips here: https://www.littlemiamischools.com/resources/report-bullying-2/ or by calling/texting 1-844-SaferOH (844-723-3764).
About the Author