Warren County school district has 4th threat of month, will be open Wednesday

* On March 14, a high school student “made a threat during class that an incident involving a weapon” would occur the next day, according to district officials. Again, police determined the threat was not credible.

* A Little Miami Middle School student was arrested March 8 for having ammunition and making “generic safety threats,” Little Miami Local Schools said.

District officials said threats are disruptive and a distraction to learning, and those responsible will face disciplinary action.

They encouraged anyone aware of concerning comments or behavior to notify local law enforcement, school administration or counselors as necessary. People are also able to anonymously report tips here: https://www.littlemiamischools.com/resources/report-bullying-2/ or by calling/texting 1-844-SaferOH (844-723-3764).