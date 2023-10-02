Warren County inmate indicted on aggravated murder charge

BreakingNews
A Warren County grand jury has indicted a former inmate of the Warren Correctional Institution on an aggravated murder charge in the death of his cellmate on June 3.

Gregory L. Kattine, 34, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder, both unclassified felonies; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, according to the grand jury report released by Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. He said his office will not be seeking the death penalty in this matter.

No date has been set on his arraignment in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

Kattine had been in the prison system since Jan. 18, 2023 following his conviction for felonious assault in Clinton County. He was sentenced to a prison term of four to six years. Kattine has since been transferred to the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Scioto County, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website.

According to Fornshell, Kattine allegedly stomped his cellmate, Michael A. Callihan, to death inside their cell. Fornshell said the cause of death was blunt force trauma and that visible tread prints were on the victim’s face.

Callihan, 39, of Franklin County, had been in the state prison system since August 2015 serving a sentence of more than 30 years. He was convicted on charges of aggravated burglary; two counts of rape; attempted rape; and two charges of burglary. Three of those charges also had gun specifications attached of three years each.

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 38 years, with the last 34 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

