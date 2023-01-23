Man accused of shooting in Franklin apartment

A Franklin man accused of shooting a gun into an occupied apartment on Sunday night is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Franklin Police Chief Adam Colon said officers responding to the 200 block of Bridge Street about 10:55 p.m. in reference to a shots fired complaint found someone had fired several rounds into an occupied apartment.
“No one was struck,” Colon said. “This was an isolated incident.”
As Franklin police investigated the shooting location, an auto crash was reported in the parking lot of Walmart on East Second Street. Carlisle police responded to the auto crash in mutual aid to assist Franklin and found the vehicle involved in the crash had the same description as the suspect vehicle from the shooting incident, according to Colon.
Carlisle police took the male into custody without incident and identified him as John Henry Byford Jr., 35, of Franklin, according to Carlisle officials.
Colon said Byford’s girlfriend identified him for police.
Byford was booked into the Warren County Jail at 3 a.m. Monday, according to the jail website. He is being held on a $205,000 bond pending his arraignment in Franklin Municipal Court at 3 p.m. Tuesday .
Byford was charged with felonious assault and discharging a firearm into a habitation; both second degree felonies; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; driving under the influence and using weapons while intoxicated, both first-degree misdemeanors, according to Colon.
“I’m very happy with how our officers handled the incident and that no one was hurt,” he said.
