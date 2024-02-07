Centerpoint Health permanently cuts 15 jobs; Franklin clinic still open

While the workforce reductions have reportedly been completed, Catherine Engle, CEO of Centerpoint Health, declined Tuesday to comment on the layoff of 15 employees, or the types of positions that were eliminated, or about the group’s current and future operations.

Locally, the organization operates medical clinics at 231 N. Breiel Blvd. in Middletown, and at 333 Conover Drive in Franklin. Centerpoint also has a location in the Cincinnati suburb of Norwood. The administrative offices are located at 3420 Atrium Blvd., in Middletown.

According to their website, Centerpoint Health, which was also known as Talbert House Health Center, officially opened its doors on Feb. 24, 2014.

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, the organization aims to provide affordable, high-quality primary care, dental care, OB/GYN, and integrated behavioral health services to the Franklin, Middletown, and Norwood communities, according to their website. This includes offering services at a discount for those who are uninsured and underserved so they are able to access care.

When the Franklin clinic opened in 2014, Talbert House officials said it would employ 14 full-time health care workers and serve about 3,200 people below 200 percent of the poverty level per year. Primary care services were to be provided on a sliding-scale fee structure or by billing insurance if the patient has it.

For certain mass layoffs, employers are required to comply with The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. This act protects workers, their families, and surrounding areas by making sure business owners give written notice at least 60 days before plant closings or mass layoffs. The notice is submitted to the federal and state governments.