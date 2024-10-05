Here are all the groups that got money from Butler County United Way this round

The highly competitive funding request process requires applicants to provide impact data, budgets and proposed outcomes for each program. Each proposal accepted must align with Butler County United Way’s mission of mobilizing communities to action so all can thrive, and prove the program’s ability to directly impact education, health, and financial stability/basic needs here in Butler County.

“Our investment into important programming in communities across Butler County is just proof of what we can achieve when we all work together. The generosity of our community allows us to do what we do; every dollar donated through individual giving or workplace campaign, and each hour spent volunteering adds up and makes a lasting impact across all of Butler County,” said Butler County United Way President/CEO Pam Cottle.

Of the funding, $223,613 is being allocated to 12 educational programs that serve both children and adults.

Organizations include: 4C For Children; Abilities First; Axis Teen Center, Edge Teen Center; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County; Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton; Community Building Institute Middletown.; Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America; Envision Partnerships; Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; Hamilton Living Water Ministry; Hope’s Closet; and PARACHUTE: Butler County CASA.

A dozen health-focused programs will receive a portion of $197,551, and organizations putting on these programs.

Organizations include: Butler County Special Olympics; Cancer Family Care; Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio; Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired; NewPath Child and Family Solutions; Oxford College Corner Free Clinic; Oxford Senior Citizens; Sojourner Recovery Services; The Coalition for a Healthy Community Oxford; Warren County Community Services; Women Helping Women; and YWCA of Hamilton.

Eight organizations in Butler County will receive part of $104,181 that support programs supporting financial stability and basic needs.

Organizations include: American Red Cross Greater Cincinnati Tri State Chapter; Easterseals; Family Promise of Butler County; Lifespan; SELF (Supports to Encourage Low-income Families); Serve City; The Salvation Army Middletown Corps; and TOPSS (Talawanda Oxford Pantry and Social Services).

Eight other organizations in Butler County will receive part of $213,768 that support all three pillars of education, financial stability/basic needs and healthy lives.

The largest collaboration, in terms of of participating organizations, is with the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Hamilton. Through the lead agency, Great Miami Valley YMCA, the collaboration includes the city of Hamilton, Fitton Center for Creative Arts, Miami University, Hamilton City School District, OSU Extension Office, Envision Partnerships, United Methodist Church Food Program, Dohn 22+, ELL, Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of America, YWCA, SELF, Central Connections, Senior Council on Aging, Hamilton Police Department and Badin High School.

The other organizations receiving funds for collaboration projects include: Compassion Project, through the lead agency Butler County Educational Service Center in collaboration with Shared Harvest Foodbank; Comprehensive Hunger Relief Program, through the lead agency Shared Harvest Foodbank and other Butler County are food pantries; Emergency Shelter to Eliminate Homelessness, through the lead agency Hope House Rescue Mission, Inc. in collaboration with Modern Psychiatry and Wellness, LLC. and JobsPlus; Every Child Succeeds Home Visitation, through the lead agency, Butler County Educational Service Center in collaboration with Every Child Succeeds coordinated through Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center; Parent Project Collaboration, through the lead agency Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio in collaboration with Butler County Family and Children First Council, Butler County Juvenile Justice Center, and Hamilton City School District; The Connect Project, through lead agency, Focus on Youth, Inc. in collaboration with EDGE Teen Center; and Youth Wellbeing and Resilience Collaboration, through the lead agency Fairfield Prevention Coalition in collaboration with Fairfield City School District and Envision Partnerships.

In addition to these funds, Butler County United Way, donated $246,838 in goods and services over the past year to local communities. The organization also provides the 211 Information and Referral Helpline for Butler County.