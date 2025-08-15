Breaking: Michigan football fined 10s of millions of dollars, Moore suspended 3 games in sign-stealing scandal

2 Butler County sex offenders arrested for not verifying their residence

The Butler County Sheriff's Office captured two of the department's most wanted sex offenders on Monday and Thursday of this week. STAFF FILE PHOTO
52 minutes ago
Two sex offenders who allegedly did not verify their place of residence were arrested this week, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests of Michael Latimore, 58, of Middletown, and Matthew Ledford, 39, of Milford Twp., were made this week following coordinated enforcement operations, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday afternoon, after receiving an anonymous tip, investigators arrested Latimore at his workplace after he failed to verify his residency, which is a violation of Ohio’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification. Failure to verify his residency is a fourth-degree felony.

Latimore was convicted in 2014 on voyeurism involving a 14-year-old child.

He was arrested without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday evening, Ledford was taken into custody at his home in Milford Twp. Ledford was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants, including felony failure to verify his current residence. Additionally, he was arrested on two first-degree and one second-degree misdemeanor charges.

Ledford was convicted in 2017 on gross sexual imposition involving a child under 10 years old. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (B.U.R.N.) Task Force searched Ledford’s residence, resulting in the additional charges.

The Journal-News will update this story when more information becomes available.

