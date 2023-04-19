Bomb threat forces evacuation of Franklin High, Junior High schools

UPDATE @ 1:45 P.M.
An evacuation of the Franklin High and Junior High schools was prompted by a student who reported overhearing what was thought to be a bomb threat being made by another student, according to the school district superintendent.
Dr. Michael Sander, district superintendent, said students were returning to their classrooms and that police and school officials will be investigating on how the threat originated and who made the alleged threat. He said if it’s true, the student responsible will be facing criminal charges and school discipline.
Sander said Franklin police were assisted by Mason police canine that swept the buildings and property for any explosive material.
This was the fourth time this school year that there has been an emergency evacuation due to a threat against the schools, Sander said.
UPDATE @ 1:35 P.M.
Franklin City Schools officials said law enforcement has determined the junior high and high school campus have been cleared for a safe return.
Law enforcement has deployed K-9s at the campus and are walking the property.
All high school and junior high school students and staff have been accounted for at this time following the evacuation of the campus.
INITIAL REPORT:
A bomb threat was received for Franklin Junior High School on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of the junior high and Franklin High School, according to the Franklin City Schools website.
The threat was received at 12:30 p.m., and officials contacted Franklin police and fire units, who responded to the schools. An ambulance is on-site for a student with asthma.
The junior high students are taking classes in mobile classrooms behind the high school on East Fourth Street due to the construction for the new Franklin High School on East Sixth Street. The mobile classrooms were located there to utilize the high school facility.
No other information on the incident was immediately available.
