New full-service salon coming to Main Street in Hamilton

Hardesty said she “looked everywhere” before finding this space, which will allow her to offer full salon services, something she can’t do at her Benson Avenue location in Reading.

That studio will remain open.

“I would say Hamilton was interesting because a lot of businesses were going into the city,” she said. “There seems to be a lot of people trying to make it better, and I really wanted a place that was all about the community and the connection with the city.”

It’s also central as many of her clients travel from Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Indiana and Northern Kentucky.

“It was kind of just finding the right place that was easy to get to,” she said.

Blend Artistry has been in business for more than a dozen years, and Hardesty’s focus is on brides, which includes hair and makeup, but also tanning and other beauty services for weddings and events.

Hardesty said she had full salon services, but after the pandemic, “we kind of got away from it.” She opened the smaller studio, which was more private. Now she will return to her core.

This larger space will allow Hardesty to offer salon services like cut and color, extensions, facials, and “pretty much anything you would need.”

Hardesty had planned to open this past summer, but various delays prevented that. Now, she said, “things are back on track.”

Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce Dan Bates said the bridal industry is growing, a reason why the Hamilton Bridal District launched in December. The city has become “a destination place for brides.”

He said weddings today aren’t any less expensive, but the focus is more on the experience rather than the guest list.

“There seems to be no limit on the bridal business,” Bates said. “Personally focused salons and services, I think, are going to be very strong.”