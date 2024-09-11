Monroe schools closed today for ‘safety concern’

Police said they’re investigating to ‘dispel a rumor’ in the district.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Business
By
Updated 1 hour ago
X

The Monroe Local School District is closed today for a “safety concern,” according to the district’s website.

Monroe police officer Josh King told the Journal-News the district and police are working to “dispel a rumor” after someone “said something.” He said the person did not make a threat.

In an email the district sent to Monroe parents, it said on Tuesday night the district received a safety concern from a student riding the bus. While “no credible threat has been identified,” the police department didn’t have sufficient time to complete its investigation before school started today, the email read.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the decision was made to cancel school for all students, according to the email.

The district said it must take “any potential concerns seriously.”

In an email to the Journal-News, the district said: “At this time, there is no new information to share. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the matter until the investigation has concluded.”

There is no anticipated impact to after school activities scheduled for today, according to the district.

Police cars can be seen at school buildings in the district.

The Journal-News will update this story when more information becomes available.

In Other News
1
Ohio’s real estate division offers new guide on how to file complaints
2
Honda plant part of Ohio ranking high in national ranking for...
3
Labor Day Report: Ohio workers wages grew, caught up with national...
4
Springboro business marking expansion that will add jobs
5
Victim total tops 1 billion for cyberattacks and other data compromises...

About the Author