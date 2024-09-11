Monroe schools closed today for ‘safety concern’

In an email the district sent to Monroe parents, it said on Tuesday night the district received a safety concern from a student riding the bus. While “no credible threat has been identified,” the police department didn’t have sufficient time to complete its investigation before school started today, the email read.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the decision was made to cancel school for all students, according to the email.

The district said it must take “any potential concerns seriously.”

In an email to the Journal-News, the district said: “At this time, there is no new information to share. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment on the matter until the investigation has concluded.”

There is no anticipated impact to after school activities scheduled for today, according to the district.

Police cars can be seen at school buildings in the district.

The Journal-News will update this story when more information becomes available.