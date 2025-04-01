More than 26K credentials have been earned by Sinclair students in past 4 years

In the last four years, more than 26,000 credentials have been earned by Sinclair students.

Sinclair is a recognized national leader, delivering high quality and affordable higher education. Known as one of the top community colleges in the nation, Sinclair is home to national-award-winning faculty and staff who serve more than 30,000 students each year. Credits easily transfer to four-year colleges and universities in Ohio and elsewhere, with more than 100 university transfer agreements that make it easy to transfer to advanced study.

More than 3,500 students transfer every year from Sinclair.

With locations in Dayton, Centerville, Mason and online, Sinclair offers more than 300 degree and certificate programs including bachelor’s degrees. With one of the lowest tuition rates in Ohio, Sinclair is committed to providing quality education and consistently ranks among the top community colleges in America.

On average, Sinclair students receiving associate degrees see an earnings increase from $22,000 to $38,000 in the first year after graduation.

MORE INFO

What: Sinclair Community College

Where: 444 West Third St, Dayton, Ohio 45402-1460

Contact: (937) 512-3000, www.sinclair.edu