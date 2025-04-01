A deficit of skilled workers is looming: Career Tech Education could be lucrative path for students

Career Technical Education (CTE) programs offer students access to a wide range of career paths. If high school students were once advised to focus primarily on traditional four-year universities as their next step after graduation, more and more of today’s students are considering CTE programs as they seek to find rewarding, lucrative career paths.

Students considering CTE may be intrigued to learn that employment prospects figure to be substantial in the years to come. In fact, the Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) projects a deficit of 6.5 million skilled workers by 2030, which suggests students who enroll in CTE programs should encounter a thriving job market upon graduation. With that in mind, students wondering if a CTE program could be the next step in their academic journeys can explore a number of different career tracks.