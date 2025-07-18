‘So far we have all walks of life coming through’: Moka & Co. Coffee is now in West Chester Twp.

The name of the shop is derived from the port city of Mocha in Yemen. It is where coffee was first exported in the 1400s and for nearly 300 years Yemen was the world’s only exporter of coffee. That has since changed, but the rich, chocolatey coffee beans remain a Yemeni specialty and Moka & Co. source their beans from there.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The 2,700 square foot location opened in May when the owners saw a need for a place for people to gather.

“We are located close to Islamic Center partly because those of the Muslim faith don’t drink alcohol and we saw a need for a place for socializing and networking for those groups, especially later in the evening,” Noor said.

“So far we have all walks of life coming through,” Noor said. “The West Chester area projects to have a bigger and more diverse population in the future. So now is the best time to be here and we’re the first to bring Yemeni coffee.”

The Moka & Co. brand has 21 locations with a flagship location in New York City. The West Chester location is the first one in Ohio.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The menu features the popular Moka Spice Latte blends aromatic spices with organic honey in a traditional brew. There is also the Dubai Chocolate Latte.

“I don’t know of another shop offering the Dubai,” Noor said. “It is a chocolate lined cup infused with pistachio.”

If you prefer tea over coffee there is a selection of teas including Adeni Chai, Yemeni Chai and Matcha.

“The Adeni chai tea is our number one item hands down,” Noor said. “It goes across the globe because it is a tea that every continent can relate to.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The shop also makes a variety of refreshers which are iced drinks infused with different flavors including a vimto version which is a mix of berries and grapes. There are also desserts and pastries featured on the menu of the shop which is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

HOW TO GO

What: Moka & Co. Coffee

Where: 7307 Tylers Corner Place, West Chester Twp.

When: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday