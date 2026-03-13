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Pilot Chemical Company opens new administrative building in Middletown

Pilot Chemical held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new administrative building at its Middletown manufacturing site Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The nearly 9,500-square-foot standalone building serves as home to the company’s Middletown staff, with additional room for visiting corporate support functions. CONTRIBUTED

Pilot Chemical held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new administrative building at its Middletown manufacturing site Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The nearly 9,500-square-foot standalone building serves as home to the company’s Middletown staff, with additional room for visiting corporate support functions. CONTRIBUTED
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Pilot Chemical recently opened its new administrative building at its Middletown manufacturing site.

The nearly 9,500-square-foot standalone building, which was celebrated during a Wednesday ribbon-cutting ceremony, is steps away from the site’s manufacturing plant and serves as home to the company’s Middletown staff, with additional room for visiting corporate support functions.

Construction of the new building launched in January 2025 and concluded at the end of the year.

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The project is part of a multiphase infrastructure investment designed to support the growth of the company’s flagship site. Earlier completed phases focused on renovating the manufacturing plant’s breakroom and modernizing its quality control lab, as well as the expansion of the plant’s proprietary ice-cold sulfonation technology production capacity.

The company said its new administrative building is designed to “maximize natural light and foster collaboration by bringing all site staff together in one open, modern workspace.”

It includes contemporary meeting facilities ideal for hosting customer visits and conducting employee training. Solar panels on the roof help supply electricity to the building, the company said.

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Additionally, the building accommodates potential future expansion, including the structural capacity to add a second floor to part of the facility or extend the facility’s footprint.

“This new administrative building represents more than added space, it reflects our long-term commitment to the people who make our Middletown site so essential to Pilot’s success,” Christian MacIver, Pilot Chemical’s CEO said in a release. “This project is an important part of modernizing our operations, supporting growth, and ensuring our employees have the resources they need to continue to deliver exceptional results for our customers.”

Future phases of infrastructure investment at the site will see an upgraded employee locker room added to the manufacturing plant later this summer; a new control room space for the plant is slated for 2027.

In parallel, work continues to construct a new sulfonation reactor train at the site. The new reactor train is slated to go on line in early 2027.

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