Middletown Chick-fil-A opening draws crowd

Both Percia and Paris were dressed in cow onesies, and Sirece said her husband put the opening on their calendar.

“I will take credit for the outfits, but he pushed us to come out here, and I’m glad we did,” she said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

She said her family normally gets Happy Meals from McDonald’s — which she limits to once a week — but they love the fresh chicken at Chick-fil-A.

“We always have to travel a little bit further to get it, so now that it’s down the block, I said, ‘Okay, we’ll be getting more of this for sure,’” she said.

Emily Luksic of Middletown was “very excited” about the opening. She said her 6-year-old son loves Chick-fil-A, and they would drive past the restaurant frequently to see how the progress was coming along. She visited the new restaurant on opening day with her 2-year-old son, James.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“This opening adds momentum to our revitalization efforts and reflects growing confidence in our city’s future,” a city statement read. “After nearly two decades without one, our community is especially thrilled to see Chick-fil-A return to Middletown.”

Owner and operator RJ Allan told Journal-News it’s been a journey of 12 years for him to get to this point.

He started as a Chick-fil-A team member when he was 19 years old in 2013 and spent seven years working for an operator in Akron, his hometown. The last 4.5 years he spent at corporate Chick-fil-A running restaurants all over the country.

“Just to get here in Middletown, to get this restaurant open and be selected for this opportunity from Chick-fil-A, this just means the world to me,” he said. “I’m just so excited to bring Chick-fil-A back for (Middletown).”

Allan lives in West Chester Twp. with his wife, though he said they hope to move to Middletown.

There are no other Chick-fil-A restaurants in Middletown. The closest location is in Liberty Twp.

Ten years ago, Middletown residents were asked their top priorities in a survey called “What If Middletown.”

When they were asked what would make their city better, the top responses were improved streets, the reopening of community pools and a Chick-fil-A.

In the years since the survey, miles of Middletown roads have been repaved and the city is building an aquatic center at the Atrium YMCA.

Ironically, 48 years ago, Middletown’s first and only Chick-fil-A location opened in the once vibrant Towne Mall. After the restaurant closed some years later, residents have been chirping ever since for another Chick-fil-A.

Writer Rick McCrabb contributed to this report.