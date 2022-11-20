Mason, Deerfield area stores ready for holiday shoppers

Minta Market, 421 Reading Road, offers vintage clothing and household items along with fair trade and local items. See more at mintamarket.com.

Native to Nature, 200 East Main St., offers wellness products including essential oils, natural and organic health and beauty products, candles and more. Go to native2nature.com.

One of those recently opened businesses is Moss and Ivy, located along the Mason Mile at 117 Reading Road. It’s an eclectic store featuring interior plants, pots, linens and home decor. In good weather, overhead doors at the front and back of the shop open to give the feel of an outdoor market.

“Our goal is to offer unique items personally and for gifting,” said owner Jackie Smith.

It is online at facebook.com/mossandivymason.

For a meal or snack while shopping, check out these new businesses:

Crumbl Cookies (gourmet cookies), Deerfield Towne Center

Cincy Sammy’s (cookies and ice cream sandwiches), 119 Reading Road

My Kolorful Kitchen (Indian-style food and lunch bowls), 124 1/2 East Main St.

Freddy’s Steakburger (burgers, shakes, and more), 4047 Route 22/3

Bonchon Chicken (Korean chicken), 8467 Mason-Montgomery Road

Mexi-Q (burritos, nachos, BBQ, bowls, sandwiches), 6676 Tri Way Drive

Big Dog’s Pizza (pizza, wings, sandwiches), 322 Reading Road

Seoul Korean BBQ and Hotpot (Korean dishes cooked at the table), 5113 Bowen Drive

Rancho Verde (tacos, burritos, fajitas, and more), 312 Reading Road

