Holtman’s Donuts to close West Chester Twp. location

By Staff Report
50 minutes ago
One of three Holtman’s Donuts stores will be closing at the end of December.

The news was announced in a post on Facebook on Monday.

The closing Holtman’s location is in West Chester Twp. in Butler County. It is in a strip of businesses visible from Interstate 75 and is between Matt the Miller’s Tavern and the brewery Sonder. The post reads:

“This isn’t an easy post to share, but we want to be open with our community.

“We’ve made the decision to close our West Chester Holtman’s Donuts location. Our last day in West Chester will be December 31, 2025.

“The Loveland and Williamsburg locations are owned and operated by other members of the family and will remain open. Those shops have been part of this community since 1995 and will continue on.

“For our part of the family, this decision comes down to priorities. We’re raising young kids, and we want to be more present with them and less weighed down by the constant stress that comes with business ownership today. The landscape has changed a lot since pre-COVID. Ingredient costs have risen sharply, the economy is challenging, and continuing to push through no longer feels like the right choice for our family.

“We are incredibly grateful for our West Chester team and the customers who supported this location. This community showed up for us in ways we won’t forget.

“If there’s one thing we hope people take from this, it’s a reminder to support your favorite local businesses whenever you can. Many are navigating difficult conditions behind the scenes.

“Thank you for the kindness, understanding, and support you’ve shown us.”

The location was the fourth for Holtman’s when it originally opened in 2017, according to a Journal-News report.

