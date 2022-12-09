Hamilton manufacturer Kaivac expands by acquiring plastics maker

Kaivac has had a relationship with Eger early in the company’s history, and Eger has been the primary vendor for plastic body parts on Kaivac systems.

Kaivac developed products and cleaning systems that address just about any surface for just about any industry, including education, healthcare, retail, food service, manufacturing, transportation, industrial, fitness, sports venues, veterinary, and pet care.

In addition to supporting Kaivac’s needs, the Expert Roto Molding division will continue to serve Eger Products’ customer base.

“We have learned so much from Eger over the years,” said CEO Bob Robinson Sr. “We’re going to be lending our management expertise to them. They, in turn, will be teaching us the technologies in plastic molding. The unification of our companies will enhance each other.”

Eger Production Manager Ashley Gilkison, granddaughter of Eger founder Dick Koebbe, said Kaivac was her grandfather’s “first big account.”

“He always said that when he first met Bob Robinson Sr., he knew his ideas were something special,” she said. “Now we get to continue the legacy of my grandfather and uncle with Kaivac support.”

Hamilton City Manager Joshua Smith said Kaivac has a strong leadership team, and the city is fortunate to have it in the community.

“Their recent growth, both internally and through acquisitions, has been impressive,” Smith said. “We look forward to them providing additional job opportunities as they grow in East Hamilton.”