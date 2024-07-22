Fairfield business starts construction on expansion project

“Investing in our company, our people and our future remains one of our key principles,” said Koehler. “This expansion represents not only physical growth but another step forward in our mission to deliver excellence in NDE services. As the industry continues to evolve, this added space allows us to keep pace with advancing technologies, expanding current techniques, and best practices and remain a trusted partner for our clients seeking reliable NDE solutions.”

Fairfield City Council earlier this year approved a four-year, 45% property tax abatement on the value of the new addition to ensure that the PNDE project moved forward, said Nathaniel Kaelin, the city’s economic development manager.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

“PNDE has been in Fairfield for five years and has experienced steady growth during this time. We are delighted to see the company’s growth result in both a physical expansion and new job creation in the community,” he said.

The project provides an opportunity to further enhance the employee experience, Koehler said.

“Our employees remain top of mind in every step we take, and we always consider the impact that any decision will have on our staff,” he said. “Along these lines, we’re upholding our commitment by expanding climate control throughout the entire facility. This expansion further demonstrates our dedication to quality, safety, service and our employees.”

As a result of this growth, Koehler says the company anticipates adding several staff positions in the months ahead.

According to city documents, PNDE plans to add a handful of full-time jobs, and the anticipated total payroll is expected to exceed $2.75 million.