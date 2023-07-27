Cronin Ford may open dealership, service bays on Ohio 63 in Monroe

MONROE — City Council took the first step toward amending a Planned Unit Development (PUD) that could lead to a major development on Ohio 63, just west of Heritage Plaza commercial area.

The city received an application from Michael Majors regarding the Garver/Majors, according to city officials during a public hearing at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The property is approximately 29.1 acres and is zoned C-2 PUD. The project property under consideration for the amendment is approximately 8.9 acres at the eastern portion of the PUD site that has not yet been legally split from the larger site, said Tom Smith, Monroe’s development director.

The current PUD involves certain restrictions on development and types of uses permitted, such as automotive sales and places limitations on the look and development of the property, according to city documents.

The application seeks to modify several provisions of the PUD, specifically to allow for the building of a Cronin Ford development that would house new and used automotive sales and serve as an automotive service station.

Smith said the Planning Commission at its June 20 meeting held a public hearing and determined the proposed uses (new/used automotive sales and automotive service station) and the conceptual site plan met the intent of the commercial land use designation as described in the comprehensive plan.

A spokesman for the developer said the project would create 45 jobs and take about three years to complete.

No one spoke against the project during the public hearing.

Council will hear the second reading of the legislation at its next meeting on Aug. 8.

