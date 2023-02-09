Cincinnati Financial has some decreases, increases in 2022′s financials

The underwriting profit was tied to Winter Storm Elliott, which Johnson said is rare to have a storm of its magnitude in the fourth quarter. The winter storm affected policyholders in 44 states and Washington, D.C., and the southwest Ohio region right before Christmas.

“Catastrophe losses contributed 7.8 points to the quarter, twice as high as our fourth-quarter five-year average, pushing our fourth-quarter combined ratio to 94.9%,” Johnson said. “On a full-year basis, our combined ratio was 98.1%, within our long-term target of 95-100%, and marking 11 years in a row of underwriting profit.”

Johnson continued to say the cash flow produced by the insurance business “continues to fuel investment income as we grew pretax investment income 9% to a record-high $781 million.”

“The board of directors expressed their confidence in our future by declaring a dividend increase in January,” he said. “Our value creation ratio captures the dividends we pay along with changes in our book value.”

Johnson continued to say that for the first time, Cincinnati Financial’s “new business written by our independent agents surpassed $1 billion. Strong pricing and exposure growth across our insurance business combined to support a second consecutive year of double-digit net written premium growth. While we continued to focus on pricing sophistication and segmentation to exercise underwriting discipline, full-year 2022 growth of 13% is our highest result since 2001.”

He said the company is employing several strategies to maintain diversified and profitable growth, which includes, among other tactics, growing its management liability and surety book, which topped $300 million in written premiums for 2022.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is a property and casualty insurance company and has been on the Fortune 500 list for six of the past seven years. The company employs around 3,300 at its headquarters on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield and more than 5,100 people company-wide.