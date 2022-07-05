journal-news logo
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Financial improves rank on Fortune 500 list

Fairfield’s top employer has improved its position on the Fortune 500 list.

For the 2022 list, Cincinnati Financial Corporation is ranked at 367, 19 positions better than its 2021 ranking.

This is Cincinnati Financial’s third consecutive year on the Fortune 500 list, and sixth time in the top 500 in the past seven years. It made the list for the first time in 2007, then again from 2016 to 2018.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is the parent organization of Cincinnati Insurance Companies and offers property and casualty insurance products.

The publically traded company reported revenues at $9.63 billion in its last fiscal year, a 27.8% increase over the year before. The company also reported in its last fiscal year nearly $3 billion in profits, a 142.2% increase.

Cincinnati Financial has more than 5,100 employees, and according to the city of Fairfield, 3,300 work at the South Gilmore Road office.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL ON FORTUNE 500

Here are the years, and ranking, Cincinnati Financial Corporation cracked the Fortune 500 list:

2007: 484

2016: 499

2017: 476

2018: 484

2020: 400

2021: 386

2022: 367

