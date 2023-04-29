WORTH THE DRIVE: Go antiquing at the Tri-State Antique Market

All items sold at the market are required to be at least 30 years old and out of production to guarantee the market offers only vintage goods. Over 3,000 DIY-ers, shoppers, thrifters, flippers and collectors come to the fairgrounds every month to check out the collection.

Admittance to the market is $5 per person but parking is free. There is no extra charge for shoppers who want to get a head start on the day and pick out vintage items during the early bird hour at 6 a.m.

Whether it is sunny or rainy, the market will go on throughout the summer season. Over half of the market vendors are under shelter or indoors, so the weather won’t put a stop to shopping.

HOW TO GO

What: Tri-State Antique Market

When: Opening day is Sunday, May 7; The market will run on the first Sunday from May through October. Market hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with early bird shopping hours beginning at 6 a.m.

Where: Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds, 351 E Eads Parkway, Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Cost: Admission for adults is $5. Children and pets are admitted for free.

More info: Visit https://lawrenceburgantiqueshow.com/.