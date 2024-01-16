Ben Stiller’s new comedic drama filmed in Wilmington

Actor and Emmy winner Ben Stiller was in Wilmington last week filming his latest project “Nutcrackers,” a comedic-drama about family and responsibility set in rural Ohio.

Deadline reports the “Meet the Parents” and “Zoolander” star plays Mike, a work-obsessed uncle who must look after his four nephews after their parents die in a car accident. “What begins as a three-day trip to find foster care turns into weeks of farm-life mayhem — and the realization that he doesn’t need to find them a home, they’ve found one for him.”

In a Jan. 11 post on X (Twitter), Stiller thanked the Wilmington community for their support during filming.

“Nutcrackers” marks Stiller’s first film lead role in six years. He most recently directed and executive produced the first season of Apple TV+’s “Severance,” a workplace drama which won two Emmys in 2023. He also won a Directors Guild of America Award for directing all seven parts of “Escape at Dannemora,” a limited series for Showtime which he also produced.

“Nutcrackers,” co-starring Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”), is directed by David Gordon Green (“Halloween,” “The Exorcist: Believer”) with a screenplay by Leland Douglas (“Call of the Wild”). The film’s release date has not been announced.

Russell Florence Jr.

