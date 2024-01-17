LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria introduces cauliflower crust

The new artisan-style crust is not only an alternative to the pizzeria’s regular crust with naturally higher fiber and protein content, but it caters to those seeking a pizza option without gluten. The cauliflower crust is not recommended for guests with a severe gluten intolerance because it is prepared and baked in LaRosa’s kitchens alongside recipes that do contain gluten, a press release from the company stated.

The pizzeria has also added cauliflower bites to its menu. The cauliflower bites are breaded and fried, then served with ranch for dipping.

LaRosa’s was founded in 1954 on Cincinnati’s West Side. The company now has 65 pizzerias in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The closest pizzerias to the Dayton region are in Centerville, Lebanon, Middletown, Monroe, Mason, West Chester and Liberty Twp.