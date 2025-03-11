WORTH THE DRIVE: Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration is one of the biggest in U.S.

“We [Cleveland] have the largest Irish-American populations in Ohio, with nearly 13% of county residents identifying with Irish heritage.” said Emily Lauer, Destination Cleveland’s vice president of public relations and communications.

The Cleveland area began to attract Irish immigrants during the construction of the Ohio and Erie Canal from 1825-1832. This canal connected the Ohio River to Lake Erie, uniting the state’s waterways.

The Irish migration to the city during this time “was primarily for economic opportunities” said Lauer. “There was a strong, you know, industry in Cleveland.”

Now, nearly two centuries later, Cleveland is home to 28 different Irish organizations, all of which participate in St. Patrick’s Day. These organizations are a part of the United Irish Societies of Greater Cleveland, who host many of the events for the holiday.

Even outside of this organization, business across the Cleveland area have been preparing for St. Patrick’s Day all month long.

“There’s a coffee and tea shop in our West Park neighborhood called Five Points Coffee and Tea,” said Lauer. “They have had Irish music every Saturday and Sunday all month long and will continue that through St. Patrick’s Day.”

The holiday celebration will truly kick off March 15 with the Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Run. Recognized by Guinness World Records as the “world’s largest kilt race,” this 5K will take runners through various Cleveland land marks such as the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In person registration will begin at 2 p.m., with the race set to begin at 4 p.m.

After the race, there will be even more events for those looking to celebrate the holiday.

“What you’re gonna find is so many of our Irish pubs, bars and restaurants are going to celebrate with Irish music throughout the weekend.” said Lauer.

On St. Patrick’s Day proper, many of Cleveland’s Catholic Churches, including St. Patrick Parish at 3602 Bridge Ave., will host Mass on Monday morning. Bars such as Stone Mad Pub, located at 1306 W. 65th St., will open at 9:30 a.m. March 17 for live music and a “cornucopia of corned beef.”

However, Cleveland’s biggest event for the holiday is the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Held nearly every year since 1842, the family-friendly parade features 10,000 participants from marching bands, local organizations and more.

This year, the parade’s opening ceremonies will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the kick off at 1:04 p.m. at the corner of Superior Avenue and East 18th St. The parade will then travel 20 blocks, ending at Cleveland’s Public Square.

This event attracts nearly half a million guests per year, with families even taking off work or school to view it.

“There’s a lot of family tradition involved in St. Patrick’s Day in Cleveland,” said Lauer. “And a lot of people will take their kids out of school to enjoy the parade, not just to participate.”

The Cleveland Firefighters Memorial Pipes and Drums band, one of the groups featured in the parade, will perform at another all-ages event on St. Patrick’s Day. This concert will be at 2 p.m. inside the Hyatt Arcade, located at 3101 Lakeside Ave.

Lauer also had some tips for those looking to visit Cleveland for the holiday, especially for those staying outside the city itself.

“If you look in the suburbs, I would try and find a hotel that puts you near one of our rapid transit or public transportation lines,” said Lauer. “Because that’s the easiest way to get into downtown on St. Patrick’s Day.”

Lauer also recommended guests prepare for the busy streets, especially when walking around town.

“There’s going to be, you know, half a million people probably in downtown Cleveland.” said Lauer. “So if you have a little patience, I think it makes it easier for everybody to have a good time.”

