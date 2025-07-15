Fitton Center’s annual season launch event inspired by ‘Play Time’ exhibit

The whimsy and fun that came with the art is the inspiration, he said.

“We want people to come to the Fitton Center and enjoy everything we have to offer. It’s going to be an open house that’s completely free and open to the public,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “We are encouraging people to come in their best summer attire, so shorts, t-shirts and ball caps are welcome.”

Credit: thomas pate Credit: thomas pate

The Fitton Center’s first season launch event was in 2015. Anywhere from 800 to 1,500 people come out each year for the popular event.

“Season Launch: Fun & Games” will take place 5-9 p.m. Aug. 15. It is free and open to the public. Guests can arrive anytime during the event hours and stay for as much time as they like.

Every gallery, studio, and classroom as well as performance, rehearsal and event spaces will be open for guests to experience.

The event will offer guests a chance to walk through the building, meet the staff, meet instructors and performers, meet Fitton Center members, and to find out more about what’s going on at the Fitton Center throughout the season.

As part of the evening, there will be artists working and creating, and if guests would like to ask about a certain class or activity, staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and provide additional information.

The box office will be open for those who would like to purchase tickets to upcoming events. Individual and Family Memberships will also be on sale at a discount.

MORE DETAILS

For a complete schedule of programming, events, activities, and classes, visit www.fittoncenter.org, or pick up a copy of the season brochure during the event.