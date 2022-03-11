WORTH THE DRIVE: See 360-degree coral reef tunnel one hour from Dayton

Newport Aquarium, located across the river from Cincinnati at 1 Levee Way in Newport, Kentucky, is celebrating opening weekend for its all-new Coral Reef Tunnel. The tunnel, which boasts 360-degree views of the 60,000-gallon walk-through exhibit, officially kicks-off opening weekend on Friday, March 11.

Among the species represented in the coral reef is the Bluespine unicornfish with its prominent horn-like forehead, according to a Newport Aquarium release. Visitors will also find multiple species of adorable pufferfish and get to watch young angelfish dramatically change color and pattern as they grow up on the reef.