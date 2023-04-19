Winans Chocolates + Coffees mourns loss of chief operating officer

Piqua native and Winans Chocolates + Coffees COO Amy Snyder died unexpectedly from medical complications on Wednesday, April 12 at the age of 44, according to a news release.
Molly Williamson of Willow PR said all Miami and Shelby County Winans locations, as well as the chocolate factory, coffee roastery and offices, will be closed on Thursday, April 20 in remembrance of Snyder.
“Amy began working with Winans as a barista at the age of 18 and was with the company for 26 years,” said Williamson. “During this time, she helped build the brand from just two to 19 locations across the Dayton and Columbus markets. Most recently, Amy served as the director of operations and, in March of 2021, was elevated to the role of chief operating officer.”
The company praised Snyder’s leadership, which included her interpersonal skills, personal care for every team member and overall instincts. During her time at Winans, she embraced the company’s core values and became an expert in franchising, finance and accounting, logistics, compliance, human resource, communication, manufacturing and retail operations.
“She wore many hats at Winans,” added Williamson. “But more than anything, her comforting and caring presence will be missed every day. She was a very special person to her employees and was a steady source of support through life’s challenges.”
According to Snyder’s obituary, she was a 1996 graduate of Piqua High School and a 2000 graduate of Kentucky Christian University. She was also an active member of The Valley Church.
She married her husband, Nicholas, in June 2000. The couple has two children, Jenna and Owen.
“She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed spending time with them,” the obituary stated. “She was her kids’ biggest cheerleader and loved attending their many sporting events.”
The obituary also regarded her as a devoted mother, wife, daughter and friend who will be deeply missed by many.
A service to honor her life will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home in Piqua followed by a burial at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 at the funeral home.
