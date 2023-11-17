VOA Country Music Fest 2024 announces 2 new headliners

Sam Hunt and ERNEST will be the final two headlining acts at the Voices of America Country Fest next year.

Organizers announced the headliners on Friday. They also said the West Chester festival will run for four days, from Aug. 8-11, 2024. Jason Aldean and Keith Urban are the other top-billed musical acts. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

“Our lineup is already unbelievable and it’s only going to get better from here,” said event organizer Tyler Wogenstahl in a press release. “We’re all about our fans and bringing them the best experience possible.”

In total, organizers say more than 30 other country artists will perform. This year, the festival drew 66,000 people to the Voice of America National Museum of Broadcasting grounds in West Chester. The most popular day was Saturday, when 23,000 people attended.

The headliners were Alabama, Dan + Shay and Old Dominion.

After this year’s event, West Chester Twp. Police Chief Joel Herzog told the Journal-News there were no traffic issues despite the influx of people. He said festival-goers behaved themselves, and there was only one arrest for drunkenness after the event. The chief said all the pre-planning for the festival — the largest event the township has ever hosted — was key.

General admission tickets for the entire weekend are $219.

