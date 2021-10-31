journal-news logo
Trick-or-treat: 32 area communities have beggars night today

The Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants event, hosted by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership was held on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Even though costumes featuring Harry Potter characters were encouraged but not required, attendees wore a wide variety of costumes. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
The Harry Potter Trick or Treat with Downtown Tipp City Merchants event, hosted by the Downtown Tipp City Partnership was held on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Even though costumes featuring Harry Potter characters were encouraged but not required, attendees wore a wide variety of costumes. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Staff reports
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities today.

BUTLER COUNTY

Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Madison Twp: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Bellbrook: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fairborn: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Xenia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yellow Springs: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Butler Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Centerville: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dayton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Englewood: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Huber Heights: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Kettering: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Miami Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Moraine: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Riverside: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trotwood: Thursday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.

Vandalia: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Carrollton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

WARREN COUNTY

Carlisle: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Clearcreek Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Mason: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springboro: Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

