TELL US: How are you celebrating the Bengals heading to the AFC Championship?

The region is filled with excitement as the Cincinnati Bengals head to the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City. We want to know how you are celebrating:
- Are you a business hosting a celebration/tailgate party?
- Are you a restaurant or bakery owner with Bengals-themed foods, treats or drinks?
- Are you a business owner selling Bengals-themed clothing?
- Do you have a lucky outfit you wear on game day?
- Do you have a man cave, she shed or other room at your home decked out in Bengals gear?
Fill out this form and let us know. We might feature you in some of our upcoming coverage of the Bengals.
In Other News
1
Funky fossil: New discovery named after Ohio Players hit
2
Warped Wing in Springboro to celebrate vintage and barrel-aged beers
3
Graeter’s Ice Cream heading to Buffalo for NFL playoffs
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Hocking Hills ranks among nation’s most beautiful...
5
Rob Lowe talks about his first Dayton Daily News article on ‘The Kelly...
About the Author