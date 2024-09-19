Taco John’s franchisee in SW Ohio planning new concept

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurants that closed in Southwest Ohio are located at 4045 Wilmington Pike in Kettering and 8155 Highland Point Drive in West Chester Twp.

The Kettering location had several signs posted at the restaurant Friday that read, “closed for rebranding.” Signage identifying the restaurant had been taken down.

According to Meritage’s website, the hospitality group is a franchisee of Wendy’s, Morning Belle and Stan’s Tacos.

When the Taco John’s restaurant opened in West Chester Twp., an official with Meritage said, “We have been a Wendy’s franchisee for the past several years, and we’re one of the biggest Wendy’s franchises, nationwide. We hit our cap on growth as far as the Wendy’s brand is concerned, so in order to grow and build more restaurants, and to expand the portfolio, we started looking at other brands that we could dive deep into...”

The hospitality group’s two other brands have limited locations in Michigan.

Morning Belle is a garden-themed breakfast, brunch and lunch concept opened by Meritage in 2019. The restaurant has three locations in West Michigan.

Stan’s Tacos features a variety of Mexican favorites such as tacos, nachos, burritos, salads, bowls and margaritas. The restaurant has one location in West Michigan.

It is unknown what exactly the hospitality group intends for rebranding or reopening.