Scooter’s Coffee to open in Lebanon with the promise of expansion

“Scooter’s meets the farmers down in Costa Rica where they get their beans, they bring them in house and roast them in house. It’s all a great process,” Matt said.

He explained that right now they are working towards securing a location with hopes of opening their first location in October or November.

“We’re starting with four stores, but once we get into a groove, we can see ourselves expanding,” Matt said.

Combined Shape Caption Franchisee owners Matt and Ellen Smith of Lebanon recently signed a four-unit agreement to bring Scooter’s Coffee to the area. PHOTO COURTESY: SCOOTER'S COFFEE Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption Franchisee owners Matt and Ellen Smith of Lebanon recently signed a four-unit agreement to bring Scooter’s Coffee to the area. PHOTO COURTESY: SCOOTER'S COFFEE Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in artisan espresso drinks, hot and iced drinks, blenders, fruit smoothies, teas, baked-from-scratch pastries and much more. Matt said the company’s signature, trademarked drink is the Caramelicious.

At this time, there are no locations up and running in Ohio, but several franchisees looking to build. Matt said their first location will be among the first in the state.

Scooter’s Coffee says the franchise is experiencing record-breaking growth as it expands across the United States.

“Our brand is a great addition to Lebanon, Ohio,” Scooter’s Coffee Senior Director of Franchise Recruitment Kelly Crummer said. “As Scooter’s Coffee continues to grow, excitement builds when we enter a new area of the country.”

Matt said they are hoping to open a location in Lebanon as well as three others in the area of Liberty Twp., Monroe, Mason and Middletown.

At the end of the day, it’s all about “spreading the love to the community one drink at a time,” Matt said.

For more information about Scooter’s Coffee, visit www.scooterscoffee.com.