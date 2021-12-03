Reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion rolls on

Amy Schneider’s “Jeopardy” winning streak Thursday night secured her spot as the show’s fifth all-time champion.
Reigning for 12 days, her winnings total $483,000.
At the beginning of Thursday’s episode, host Ken Jennings deemed Schneider’s run “exemplary,” noting she was “starting to enjoy some rarified air” due to her impressive victories.
In addition, during the interview segment, Schneider revealed her greatest childhood possession.
“When I was young, maybe 6 years old, Care Bears were really big at the time, but our family was pretty tight on money and we weren’t going to spend money on a name brand toy,” she said. “So, my mom made a version of a Care Bear that had a tree on it, and it’s called Outdoors Bear. And it’s sitting by my bed to this day.”
Although Schneider was on a roll once again, especially in the Words in Elements category during Double Jeopardy, here are three notable questions that stumped her:
1. “First name of Mr. Youssef, who plays the title character in a Hulu series he also created.” Answer: Ramy
2. “Nearly 2,200 years old and carved from marble, she’s from Melos but resides in Paris; she now has a tough time shaking hands.” Answer: Venus de Milo
3. “The song with this Latin title was one of the few pieces Schubert got published in his lifetime and has been popular since.” Answer: “Ave Maria”
Schneider is an engineering manager from Oakland, California. She grew up in Dayton, graduating from Chaminade-Julienne High School. She was active in Drama Club and appeared in both plays and musicals, particularly “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Snoopy.” She also appeared in the Dayton Playhouse productions of “Mame,” “Oliver!” and “Scrooge.”
Fun fact: she scored a 1600 on her SATs.
“Jeopardy” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.
