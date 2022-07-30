New West Chester fitness center aims to break record at grand opening event

Baker has always been involved with sports and fitness, but a few years ago his own experience caused him to refocus on his health and fitness priorities. After experiencing success, he wanted to help others do the same.

“With the combination of moving, work and family, I had stopped being as active as I wanted to be…Back in 2019, I had to chase after my then three-year-old daughter. I took the first couple of steps, and I was so short-winded, to the point that I felt like I was going to pass out. So, I reached out to my primary care physician to schedule a consult, and I found out from the consultation that I had high blood pressure, my A1C levels were high, I was now a pre-diabetic, my cholesterol levels were high, and I was overweight,” Baker said.

He said the doctor wanted to put him on medication, but he told the doctor he’d like to try to fix the issues with diet and exercise. Baker preferred not to take any medications, so he decided to take six months to focus on his health.

“That’s when I re-focused and started watching my intake and what I ate. I paid more attention to my carb levels and my calorie levels as well as my salt and sugar intake, and I started going back to working out again,” he said.

Growing up in the Caribbean, originally from Jamaica, Baker played all kinds of sports including volleyball, track and field, soccer and cricket. Prior to opening Fit Body Boot Camp, he had a 30-year career in the hospitality industry. He had served as a hotel manager since he first got into the industry in 1992. Baker and his family moved to West Chester in 2020. He and Abigail have two children, Hayden, 6, and Lillian, 3.

After experiencing the benefits of group exercise and getting his life back on track, Baker was inspired to help others achieve results on their own health journeys.

“Fit Body Boot Camp will help people live a better, healthier life and bring the joy of doing day-to-day activities without feeling winded and out-of-shape,” said Baker.

Fit Body Boot Camp workouts are designed for both women and men and aim to support each client’s success with one-on-one accountability, including fitness coaches, nutrition coaching, goal setting and workout adjustments.

Fit Body Boot Camp West Chester will offer morning and evening sessions... Coaches use low-risk exercises and minimal equipment to emphasize the natural fat burning and muscle toning power of the human body. Melissa Starks has joined the Fit Body Boot Camp West Chester team and she will help to lead the facility. Teresa Kiphart will serve as a nutritionist and coach.

“We are excited to open our doors, to bring that energy, fun and an amazing workout to the community,” Baker said.

Fit Body Boot Camp not only aims to minimize fat, but the overarching goal is to increase confidence and self-worth for people working out at the gym. A focus of every location is to create a local family that is dedicated to wellness and supportive of each other and themselves.

“I am passionate about meeting people where they are on their health journey to help them become the best version of themselves, not only for their own longevity, but for their families and loved ones,” he said.

Fit Body Boot Camp’s specialized Afterburn workouts use a combination of High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and Active Rest Training to help the body burn up to twice the fat and calories that traditional workouts burn in only half the time – and keep it burning for 24 to 48 hours after each group personal training session.

“Fit Body Boot Camp’s workouts are 30-minutes long. One of the biggest obstacles, and the biggest barriers for people committing to their workout regimen is time. We have to go to work, we have to take care of the kids, and we have to go to meetings. So, time is very limited for us as busy adults. So, the fact that I could get in and out in 30 minutes was very appealing to me,” Baker said.

He said another thing that sets Fit Body Boot Camp apart is the accountability aspect. There will also be a nutritionist on site, who will meet with each member to discuss their goals.

“You feel like you are part of a community. The team, members, and everybody there holds you accountable…That stood out for me. So, as a result, I wanted to bring that concept to this market. I have a lot of family members, friends, colleagues and associates who can relate to my story,” Baker said.

In staying committed to a plan, his weight went down about 40 pounds, his A1C levels dropped to 6.4 and his high blood pressure was non existent. His blood pressure is normal now, and his cholesterol levels are great.

“It does sound like a storybook ending. However, it does take some commitment and it does take some work and that is the story, or a similar story that I hope to have our members and prospective members be able to share over time,” said Baker.

HOW TO GO

What: Grand opening celebration of Fit Body Boot Camp

When: 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: 4747 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.

Cost: Free and open to the public. Memberships are available for purchase.

More info.: Visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/4747-west-chester-oh/ or call (513) 472-1311 for more information, or details about becoming a member.