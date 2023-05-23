New festival all about cheese kicks off Friday at Austin Landing

BreakingNews
Credit: Facebook Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
17 hours ago

Cheese Fest, a new event all about cheese, is kicking off festival season on Friday, May 26 at Austin Landing, located at 10050 Innovation Drive in Miamisburg.

Festivalgoers can expect everything from BBQ mac and cheese, grilled cheese, cheeseburgers and cheese sticks to cheesecake ice cream, cheesecake and much more.

“(Danniele Simon and I) decided to do it because everyone loves cheese,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association (MVRA). “We thought it would be a fun festival to kick off the season.”

Simon handles property management, marketing and events for Austin Landing.

The festival, hosted by Austin Landing in partnership with the MVRA, will feature over 15 food trucks serving cheesy concoctions. A beer garden, wine, live music and fireworks are also a part of the festivities.

Dayton native Alexis Gomez of “American Idol” will open the event with Nashville artists Josh Ross and Jason Michael Carroll co-headlining. The free concert is available thanks to the event’s main sponsor, Stella Artois.

Cheese Fest will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For more information, visit www.dineoutdayton.com or the event’s Facebook page.

