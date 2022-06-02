New dessert shop featuring cobbler expected to open in July: ‘Everything felt like home’

Explore 8 new stores opening soon at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville

She said that after meeting with franchise owner and CEO, Greg George, and tasting the products, “everything felt like home.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory offers 12 different flavors of cobbler including peach, honey apple, cherry, blackberry and strawberry. They also have five different flavors of banana pudding, three types of cinnamon rolls, peachy tea and cold brewed coffee. Glenn said customer favorites include the peach cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the OG (original) and red velvet banana puddings and the cinnamon peach praline cobbler stuffed cinnamon roll.

Combined Shape Caption The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Combined Shape Caption The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The West Chester location is expected to open mid-July, but Glenn said they are at the mercy of their suppliers and contractors who are playing catch up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Progress is definitely being made and we are excited to bring this amazing dessert shop to the Greater Cincinnati area,” Glenn said.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a Nashville-based company that was started in 2013. The company has locations in Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

For more information, visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com.