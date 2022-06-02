BreakingNews
Deadly Walmart shooting: Butler County grand jury returns indictments
journal-news logo
X

New dessert shop featuring cobbler expected to open in July: ‘Everything felt like home’

Combined ShapeCaption
A new dessert shop specializing in old fashioned cobblers, cinnamon rolls and banana puddings is expected to open mid-July in West Chester.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
33 minutes ago

A new dessert shop specializing in old fashioned cobblers, cinnamon rolls and banana puddings is expected to open mid-July in West Chester.

The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first location in the region in the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center at 7736 Dudley Drive.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Deneen Glenn, the franchise owner of the West Chester location, told Dayton.com the company began offering franchise opportunities about nine months ago.

“After learning about this amazing dessert shop’s offerings and doing my homework, the thought of bringing a dessert shop like this to the greater Cincinnati area consumed my mind in the most amazing way,” Glenn said. “There was no retailer to serve the kind of products The Peach Cobbler Factory serves.”

Explore8 new stores opening soon at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville

She said that after meeting with franchise owner and CEO, Greg George, and tasting the products, “everything felt like home.”

The Peach Cobbler Factory offers 12 different flavors of cobbler including peach, honey apple, cherry, blackberry and strawberry. They also have five different flavors of banana pudding, three types of cinnamon rolls, peachy tea and cold brewed coffee. Glenn said customer favorites include the peach cobbler with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, the OG (original) and red velvet banana puddings and the cinnamon peach praline cobbler stuffed cinnamon roll.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The West Chester location is expected to open mid-July, but Glenn said they are at the mercy of their suppliers and contractors who are playing catch up due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ExploreCheck Your Head opens in Oregon District: ‘We’re not just a smoke shop’

“Progress is definitely being made and we are excited to bring this amazing dessert shop to the Greater Cincinnati area,” Glenn said.

The Peach Cobbler Factory is a Nashville-based company that was started in 2013. The company has locations in Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

For more information, visit www.peachcobblerfactory.com.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
The Peach Cobbler Factory is expected to open its first Dayton-area location in mid-July at the Tylersville Farm Shopping Center in West Chester.

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

In Other News
1
Dave Chappelle documentary to screen at Schuster
2
8 new stores opening soon at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Tri-State Antique Market offers vast collectibles this...
4
Two Dayton-area attractions make national summer travel list
5
WORTH THE DRIVE: Louisville music festivals will be a hot ticket this...

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top