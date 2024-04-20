National Park Week: Campers are headed to these trending spots

To camp near Yellowstone, Campspot recommends RedRock RV Park in Island Park, Idaho. It’s a 22-mile drive to Yellowstone’s west side. RedRock RV Park has a general store, clubhouse, dog park and more amenities with a view of Yellowstone.

Let’s take a look at the other trending national parks popular for camping. National Park Week is April 20-28 this year, and all entrance fees are waived at national parks on April 20.

Acadia National Park

Located along the “rugged coast” of Maine, Acadia National Park is No. 2 on Campspot’s list and is touted for its rocky shorelines, giant granite peaks and green forests. Hiking the Cadillac Mountain is a big deal at Acadia — it has the highest point on the east coast. Camping near Acadia includes favorite book spots Hadley’s Point Campground (a popular camping site for couples) and Wild Acadia Camping Resort, which has two 300-foot waterslides, a climbing wall and more, making it pleasant for families with children.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Smokies are the third-most popular booking spot for campers with several places for pitching tents and parking campers. The park straddles the border of Tennessee and North Carolina and gets more than 12 million visitors annually. It boasts more than 800 miles of hiking trails with waterfalls and lots of viewpoints. Beware: It’s also home to black bears, elk and other animals. One of the popular camping spots near the Smokies is Greenbrier, which is less that 1 mile from an entrance to the national park. It has won awards for being a top campground and especially for its fishing opportunities. “The park offers the best swimming hole in the Smokies at the famous Flint Rock, complete with a private beach and trout fishing on the river banks,” Campspot reports.

Yosemite National Park

At No. 4 on Campspot’s list is Yosemite National Park, which has the famous landmark El Capitan. Yosemite is in California, near the city of Mariposa, and has more than 800 miles of trails. There are many great viewpoints there, too. For camping, Campspot recommends Indian Flat RV Park, which has sites for RVs, tents and cabins.

Grand Teton National Park

In northwestern Wyoming, Grand Teton National Park is 10 miles from Yellowstone, and is connected to it. It’s recognized for its grand views of peaks of the Teton Range. Campers go there for hiking but also for nature photography. Campspot recommends camping at the Yellowstone Trail RV Park.

Here are the other national parks on the trending list:

6. Rocky Mountain National Park (Colorado)

7. Arches National Park (Utah)

8. Glacier National Park (Montana, along the Canadian border)

9. Zion National Park (Utah)

10. Big Bend National Park (Texas)

More on National Park Week

When: April 20-28, 2024

What: Entrance fees waived at all national parks April 20

Online: facebook.com/nationalparkservice