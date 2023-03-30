Miamisburg native opens new brunch food truck with ‘pancake pups’

EP’s Eats is looking to partner with another small business to sell fresh juice, Parker said.

“I really want to focus on making sure small businesses support other small businesses because that’s the best way to get our names out there,” Parker said.

Parker is a 2011 Miamisburg High School graduate. She said she played softball in college at Ohio Valley University in West Virginia and Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati before deciding to enroll in the culinary program at Sinclair Community College.

She graduated from Sinclair in 2021 and noted cooking has always been her passion.

From watching Food Network to enjoying the Disney film “Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off” as a kid, Parker said she has always been intrigued with cooking.

She said she decided now was the time to start a food truck because she wanted to establish a legacy for her family and create a name for herself.

Parker said she is looking forward to “getting my name out there and having people try my cooking because I feel like it’s something I’m pretty good at and I’ve never had something that’s my own.”

“I really enjoy making food for people and I hope everyone gets a chance to come out and try,” she added.

EP’s Eats will be at the Franklin Food Truck Park, located at 20 E. Fourth St, Saturday, April 1 from 7 a.m. to noon. The food truck also offers catering. For more information, visit the food truck’s Facebook page.