Miamisburg native opens new brunch food truck with ‘pancake pups’

Miamisburg native Erica Parker is taking her love of brunch food to open a new food truck called EP’s Eats.
EP’s Eats features a fruit and yogurt parfait, breakfast sandwich, grilled chicken sandwich, avocado toast, fresh baked bread, house-seasoned potatoes and pancake pups.
Parker told Dayton.com when she decided to launch a brunch food truck she went to TikTok to see what was trending in the breakfast world.
She said she started making pancake spaghetti, but it was “too difficult to make commercially.” As she was brainstorming in the kitchen, she thought of fried pancake batter and the rest is history. When she opened the food truck March 25, she said the pancake pups were very popular. They essentially look like hush puppies and taste like a funnel cake, Parker explained.
EP’s Eats is looking to partner with another small business to sell fresh juice, Parker said.
“I really want to focus on making sure small businesses support other small businesses because that’s the best way to get our names out there,” Parker said.
Parker is a 2011 Miamisburg High School graduate. She said she played softball in college at Ohio Valley University in West Virginia and Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati before deciding to enroll in the culinary program at Sinclair Community College.
She graduated from Sinclair in 2021 and noted cooking has always been her passion.
From watching Food Network to enjoying the Disney film “Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off” as a kid, Parker said she has always been intrigued with cooking.
She said she decided now was the time to start a food truck because she wanted to establish a legacy for her family and create a name for herself.
Parker said she is looking forward to “getting my name out there and having people try my cooking because I feel like it’s something I’m pretty good at and I’ve never had something that’s my own.”
“I really enjoy making food for people and I hope everyone gets a chance to come out and try,” she added.
EP’s Eats will be at the Franklin Food Truck Park, located at 20 E. Fourth St, Saturday, April 1 from 7 a.m. to noon. The food truck also offers catering. For more information, visit the food truck’s Facebook page.
