Kings Island preparing new waterpark attractions in 2025

According to designer and manufacturer Whitewater West, the Duel Master Blaster style water coaster has an output of 720 riders per hour due to its usage of different zones. These zones allow multiple riders to safely traverse the track simultaneously.

The ride features a dual track, each holding a tube of two riders. Guests will ride down the first hill before being propelled up by water jets reaching speeds of 30 miles per hour.

The tracks will then diverge, each going into an enclosed section before a banked outdoor turn, followed by another indoor helix. The riders will then shoot out across the finish line.

The next season for Kings Island will also see the amusement park add Splash River Junction, a children’s area with more seating, a wading pool with a water tower and a new slide complex called Salamander Sliders.

The attraction will feature seven child-friendly slides with gentle turns and gradual drops.

How to go

What: Kings Island

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through Labor Day

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason