JUST IN: Rumbleseat Wine cuts ribbon on new location

A popular stop for fine wine and music is now open at its new location.
Rumbleseat Wine held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Sept. 10, at its new location at 101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville. The premier wine shop now located at Cross Pointe Shopping Center was previously located at 5853 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.
To celebrate the opening of the new location, Nothing But Treble will perform tonight in the shop.
The wine retailer and tasting room is open Monday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rumbleseat is closed on Sundays.
