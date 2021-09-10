journal-news logo
X

JUST IN: Rumbleseat Wine cuts ribbon on new location

Rumbleseat Wine is now open at its new location at 101 E. Alex Bell Rd. in Centerville.
Caption
Rumbleseat Wine is now open at its new location at 101 E. Alex Bell Rd. in Centerville.

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
15 minutes ago

A popular stop for fine wine and music is now open at its new location.

Rumbleseat Wine held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Sept. 10, at its new location at 101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville. The premier wine shop now located at Cross Pointe Shopping Center was previously located at 5853 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp.

ExploreTODAY: Grand opening of downtown’s first-ever axe throwing bar

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Nothing But Treble will perform tonight in the shop.

The wine retailer and tasting room is open Monday through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rumbleseat is closed on Sundays.

In Other News
1
TODAY: Grand opening of downtown’s first-ever axe throwing bar
2
WORTH THE DRIVE: Glass pumpkin patch will sparkle during Hocking Hills...
3
Agnes makes home in iconic downtown Wympee building
4
Corner Kitchen restaurant space and name sold to new owners
5
New Panera Bread opens in Washington Twp.
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top