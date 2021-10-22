journal-news logo
X

JUST IN: Plans announced for Piqua’s first standalone Starbucks

Plans filed in Sept. with Miami County for the construction of a new Starbucks restaurant at 1200 E. Ash St. in Piqua have been approved by the city, according to City of Piqua Development Department.
Caption
Plans filed in Sept. with Miami County for the construction of a new Starbucks restaurant at 1200 E. Ash St. in Piqua have been approved by the city, according to City of Piqua Development Department.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
13 minutes ago

Starbucks fans in Piqua will soon be able to visit the city’s first standalone café.

Plans filed in September with Miami County for the construction of a new Starbucks restaurant at 1200 E. Ash St. in Piqua have been approved by the city, according to City of Piqua Development Department.

ExploreUPDATE: Dayton’s Dia de Muertos celebration moves to Halloween

A Starbucks shop is currently open inside the Piqua Kroger at 1510 Covington Ave. However, the new Ash St. location will be the city’s first standalone Starbucks. The next closest shops are located in Sidney and Troy.

Renderings submitted with the plans indicated the new café would include a drive-thru and indoor seating.

A construction or opening timeline was not yet available at the time of this report. This story will be updated when more information is available.

Plans filed in Sept. with Miami County for the construction of a new Starbucks restaurant at 1200 E. Ash St. in Piqua have been approved by the city, according to City of Piqua Development Department.
Caption
Plans filed in Sept. with Miami County for the construction of a new Starbucks restaurant at 1200 E. Ash St. in Piqua have been approved by the city, according to City of Piqua Development Department.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
3 new, local retailers to open soon in downtown Dayton
2
Columbus Zoo welcomes Strawberry, an orphaned moose calf
3
What you need to know about trick-or-treating in your community
4
‘A throwback to the gladiator days’: Bull riding returns to Dayton this
5
Attention foodies: Weeklong $2 taco fest worth the short drive to...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top