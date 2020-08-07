JUST IN: Movie theater at The Greene plans to reopen next weekend

Cinemark’s movie theater at The Greene has announced its plans to reopen next weekend.
Cinemark, with locations at The Greene, West Carrollton, Huber Heights and Piqua, originally announced local theaters would reopen starting on July 3. That plan was eventually delayed, with Cinemark theaters beginning a phased reopening process beginning on July 31, with the reopening of 10 theaters across the United States.
Cinemark announced a second national wave of reopenings set for Friday, Aug. 14. The Greene is one of four Ohio theaters reopening that weekend. The theater at Polaris in Columbus is also on the list.
Dates have not been announced for theaters in Huber Heights, West Carrollton or Piqua. View Cinemark’s reopening schedule here.
Cinemark is the latest chain theater to announce plans for local reopenings. After months without business, movie theaters in the Dayton-area and across the country have been making plans to reopen in the coming weeks.
The move comes as coronavirus rates continue to rise in the United States and the release dates for several blockbuster films have been pushed back.
Regal Cinemas, with a location in Beavercreek, and Cinépolis, with a location at Austin Landing, have announced that they will be tentatively reopening to the public on Friday, Aug. 21.
AMC Theatres, with locations in West Chester and Hamilton, have also delayed reopening plans. A specific date has yet to be announced.
Several local smaller theaters have been back in business for weeks.
The Neon, Englewood Cinema and The Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg have been open to the public for a month, showing new and old films. The Little Art reopened on July 24.
Theaters are navigating staggered seating, new cleaning regimens and how to handle concessions in accordance with CDC and local health guidelines as they prepare to reopen.