JUST IN: LaRosa’s announces plant-based pizzas including sausage and pepperoni

Today, Sept. 13, LaRosa's Family Pizzeria announced its plan to add deluxe and create-your-own plant-based pizza options to its menu.
Today, Sept. 13, LaRosa's Family Pizzeria announced its plan to add deluxe and create-your-own plant-based pizza options to its menu.

By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

Today, Sept. 13, LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria announced its plan to add deluxe and create-your-own plant-based pizza options to its menu.

The Cincinnati-based pizza franchise is rolling out the new recipe to all 66 of its pizzeria’s in the Greater Cincinnati area, including Dayton, Central Kentucky and Southwest Indiana on Monday, Sept. 20.

“This is a significant addition to our menu,” said Mark LaRosa, president and chief culinary officer at LaRosa’s. “Over 60% of what we serve is pizza, and we wanted to offer plant-based topping to our guests who love our pizza, but are trying to limit the amount of meat they eat. So we needed to get this right.”

Plant-based toppings that will soon be available at the restaurant include pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatless chicken and vegan cheese. The plant-based deluxe pizza can be made with any crust and includes LaRosa’s family recipe pizza sauce, plant-based pepperoni and Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and vegan cheese.

