JUST IN: Huber Heights Chick-fil-A opens this week

Chick-fil-A plans to open restaurant on Cedarville University's campus next year. MARK FISHER/STAFF
Caption
Chick-fil-A plans to open restaurant on Cedarville University’s campus next year. MARK FISHER/STAFF

By Sarah Franks
1 hour ago

The Dayton area’s latest Chick-fil-A restaurant is ready to welcome its first customers.

Chick-fil-A officials announced the new restaurant is set to open Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 8120 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights. The new location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Kevin Weaver, the local franchise Owner, is looking forward to welcoming and serving Dayton and the surrounding communities,” according to a statement from Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant will bring approximately 125 full-time and part-time jobs to the surrounding community.

“In place of the traditional First 100 Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A Huber Heights has identified 100 local heroes making an impact in the Huber Heights community and will surprise this group with free Chick-fil-A for a year,” according to a Chick-fil-A release.

In January 2020, in a Facebook post, Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore told residents that Chick-fil-A had submitted plans for a new restaurant as part of a request for a zoning change for the space that previously housed Osaka Japanese Steakhouse at 8120 Old Troy Pike.

“Rumors have been flying high... (and) the rumors are true,” Gore said at the time. “Chick-fil-A is coming to Huber Heights,” pending approval of the zoning change by the city’s planning commission and city council.

